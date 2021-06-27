PUBLIC NOTICE

STRATA Networks, provides this notice regarding its acquisition of the Existing Bruin Point Cellular Telecommunication Tower, Carbon County, Utah. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is reviewing the acquisition for potential impacts to historic properties. The existing facility includes a 50-foot-tall self-supporting tower and associated equipment box with a roughly 0.38-acre lease pad. Access to the tower is via an existing road. Any interested party wishing to submit comments regarding the potential effects that the acquisition of the Bruin Point telecommunications facility may have on any historic property may send comments to: Acquisition of Bruin Point Telecommunications Facility c/o SWCA Environmental Consultants, 295 Interlocken Blvd. Suite 300, Broomfield, Colorado 80021, or via telephone at 720-249-3441.

