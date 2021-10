Emery Town will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, October 13th at 7 pm. in order to take public comment regarding a request of approximately $350,000 to the Permanent Community Impact Board (CIB) for the restoration of the Old Pioneer Church located at 85 North 100 East Emery Utah, 84522. Comments will be solicited on project scope, implementation and its effects on residents.

Published in the ETV Newspaper October 6, 2021.