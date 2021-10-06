PUBLIC NOTICE

The following have unclaimed property with Price City:
Luis A Artica
Cloe B Axelsen
Todd F Pope
Gavin R Paskett
April L Sample
Jason & Trina Branson
Mike Riehl
Gail Pagano
Cameron K Price
Braiden G Bishop
Chelse A Nielson
C J Liddle
Tyson L Davis
Tyler J Blunt
Sterling Miller
Jaiden N Lindsey
Mary Suzanne Jensen
Rebecca L Hamilton
Kelsey M Ellett
Miranda Humphrey
Emma L Cebilla
Sarah M Wolsey
Kacee Barrett
Anthony C Condie
Tori R Dickson
Critter Crack Exotics
Lucinda K Paahana
Vickie L Kelson
Contact Price City Treasurer’s office for more information 185 East Main, Room 103, Price, UT, or call 435-636-3161 sharim@priceutah.net
Published in the ETV Newspaper October 6 and October 13, 2021.