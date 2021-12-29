PUBLIC NOTICE

The Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration has received an application to remove ordinary sand and gravel from the following described land:

CARBON COUNTY

Township 15 South, Range 10 East SLB&M,

Section 6: SE4SE4, S2NE4SE4, E2SW4SE4, SE4NW4SE4

Containing 90.00 acres, more or less

The Administration will accept competing applications to remove the sand and gravel, and also competing applications to lease, purchase, or exchange this property, a portion thereof, or a parcel including any of the above described acreage.

The Administration will accept competing applications during the following period of time:

From 8:00 A.M.

December 22, 2021

Until 5:00 P.M.

January 21, 2022

TRUST LANDS ADMINISTRATION

675 East 500 South, Suite 500

Salt Lake City, Utah 84102

801-538-5100

In the absence of competing applications for lease, purchase, or exchange, the Administration will evaluate the applications for the removal of ordinary sand and gravel and award the permit for such removal. The Trust Lands Administration reserves the right to reject any application or subsequent bids. For additional information, please contact Mr. Andy Bedingfield at (801) 538-5100.

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 29, 2021 and January 5, 2022.