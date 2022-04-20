PUBLIC NOTICE

The Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration hereby gives notice that the following property is being considered for disposal through sale in Emery County: the S2SE4 of Section 23, T20S, R7E, SLB&M, containing approximately 80 acres (C-27023) and the NW4NE4 of Section 16, T21S, R7E, SLB&M, containing approximately 40 acres (C-27024). Any party asserting a claim to a temporary easement or right of entry in the subject property pursuant to 72-5-203, Utah Code Annotated who wishes to make such easement or right of entry permanent may file an appropriate application, as set forth in Utah Administrative Rule R850-80-250(2). Applications will be accepted during the following period: From 8:00 A.M. April 20, 2022 until 5:00 P.M. May 20, 2022 at TRUST LANDS ADMINISTRATION, 675 East 500 South, Suite 500, Salt Lake City, UT 84102, (801) 538-5100. Applications will be evaluated pursuant to Sections 53C-1-302 and 72-5-203(1)(a)(i), Utah Code Annotated. If no application is received, or if an application to make the temporary easement or right of entry permanent is not approved, the temporary easement or right of entry will be extinguished.

Published in the ETV Newspaper April 20, April 27 and May 4, 2022.