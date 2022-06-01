Public Notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of the Emery County School District will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 7:00 pm at the District Office, 120 North Main Street, Huntington, Utah for the purpose of receiving public input, reviewing and adopting an original budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year and to open and adjust the final budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year. A copy of the proposed budgets can be obtained in person at the District Office, or online: https://emeryschools.org/FinancialandBudgetReports.

We encourage members of the public to attend.

Jackie Allred

Business Administrator

Published in the ETV Newspaper June 1 and June 8, 2022.