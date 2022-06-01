PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Green River City Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, June14, 2022 at 7:00 PM or as soon thereafter as possible at Green River City Hall located at 460 East Main Street, Green River, Utah, for two purposes, to hear comments on the proposed zoning change at the Birchwood Subdivision and a section of property located on Farrer and Elberta Street. All interested parties are invited to attend.

Conae Black CMC

Published in the ETV Newspaper June 1, 2022.