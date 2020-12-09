PUBLIC NOTICE – 2021 MEETING SCHEDULES

Notice is hereby given that Huntington City will hold their official council meetings at Huntington City Hall, 20 South Main, on the third Wednesday of each month during the year 2021. Meetings will start promptly at 6:30 p.m. on the following:

January 20

February 17

March 17

April 21

May 19

June 16

July 21

August 18

September 15

October 20

November 17

December 15

Notice is hereby given that Huntington City Planning Commission will hold their official meetings at Huntington City Hall, 20 South Main, on the first Tuesday of every month for the year 2021. Meetings will start promptly at 5:00 p.m. on the following dates:

January 5

February 2

March 2

April 6

May 4

June 1

August 3

October 5

December 7

All meetings are open to the public and residents are encouraged to attend. Anyone wishing to be placed on the agenda for any of the above-mentioned meetings may do so by calling for an appointment at City Hall no later than the Thursday preceding the scheduled meeting.

Jenene Hansen

Huntington City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper on December 23, 2020.