PUBLIC NOTICE – 2021 MEETING SCHEDULES

Notice is hereby given that Huntington City will hold their official council meetings at Huntington City Hall, 20 South Main, on the third Wednesday of each month during the year 2021. Meetings will start promptly at 6:30 p.m. on the following:
January 20
February 17
March 17
April 21
May 19
June 16
July 21
August 18
September 15
October 20
November 17
December 15
Notice is hereby given that Huntington City Planning Commission will hold their official meetings at Huntington City Hall, 20 South Main, on the first Tuesday of every month for the year 2021. Meetings will start promptly at 5:00 p.m. on the following dates:
January 5
February 2
March 2
April 6
May 4
June 1
August 3
October 5
December 7
All meetings are open to the public and residents are encouraged to attend. Anyone wishing to be placed on the agenda for any of the above-mentioned meetings may do so by calling for an appointment at City Hall no later than the Thursday preceding the scheduled meeting.
Jenene Hansen
Huntington City Recorder
Published in the ETV Newspaper on December 23, 2020.