PUBLIC NOTICE 2025 MEETING SCHEDULES

Notice is hereby given that Huntington City will hold their official council meetings at Huntington City Hall, 20 South Main, on the third Wednesday of each month during the year 2025. Meetings will start promptly at 6:30 p.m. on the following:

January 15 April 15 (Tuesday) July 16 October 15

February 19 May 21 August 20 November 19

March 19 June 18 September 17 December 17

Notice is hereby given that Huntington City Planning Commission will hold their official meetings at Huntington City Hall, 20 South Main, on the second Thursday of every month for the year 2025. Meetings will start promptly at 5:30 p.m. on the following dates:

January 9 April 10 October 9

February 13 May 8 August 14 November 13

March 13 June 12 September 11 December 11

All meetings are open to the public and residents are encouraged to attend. Anyone wishing to be placed on the agenda for any of the above-mentioned meetings may do so by calling for an appointment at City Hall no later than the five business days preceding the scheduled meeting.

Jenene Hansen

Huntington City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper November 27, 2024.