PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, on July 15, 2022 at 9:00 AM. Eastern Utah Self Storage, 351 East 600 South Price, Utah will be dispossessing of items contained in the following storage units.

EV01- Dale Openshaw – 26’ Motor Home (Scrap) 4Wheeler (Scrap)

144/ 283 Debra Ellis – Misc House Hold Items

85 – Tristy Chambers – Misc House Hold Items

11- Christy Noyes – Misc House Hold Items

Published in the ETV Newspaper June 29 and July 6, 2022.