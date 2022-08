PUBLIC NOTICE: is hereby given that the Elmo Town Council will hold a public meeting on 09 August 2022 at 8:00 p.m., in the Elmo Town Hall, Elmo, Utah.

The Agenda for the meeting is as follows:

1. Welcome

2. New Cost for Culinary and Secondary Water connections.

3. New Cost for Garbage Cans

Dated – 01 August 2022

By Gabbe Brotherson – Clerk.

Published in the ETV Newspaper August 3, 2022.