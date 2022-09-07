PUBLIC NOTICE

The Board of Emery County Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing on September 20, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. during the Regularly Scheduled Commission Meeting in order to take public comment regarding Proposed zoning changes to parcels of land located at and adjacent to the San Rafael Energy Research Center. This Public Hearing will take place during the Regularly Scheduled Commission Meeting at 3:00 p.m. on September 20, 2022 in the Commission Chambers of the Emery County Administration Building located at 75 E Main Street, Castle Dale.

Published in the ETV Newspaper September 7 and September 14, 2022.