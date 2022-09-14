PUBLIC NOTICE

The Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration hereby gives notice that the following property is being considered for disposal through sale in Carbon County: Township 13 South, Range 10 East, SLB&M, Section 16: W½NE¼, NE¼NE¼ which contains 120.00 acres more or less. Any party asserting a claim to a temporary easement or right of entry in the subject property pursuant to 72-5-203, Utah Code Annotated who wishes to make such easement or right of entry permanent may file an appropriate application, as set forth in Utah Administrative Rule R850-80-250(2). Applications will be accepted during the following period: From 8:00 A.M. September 14, 2022 until 5:00 P.M. October 14, 2022 at TRUST LANDS ADMINISTRATION, 675 East 500 South, Suite 500, Salt Lake City, UT 84102, (801) 538-5100. Reference No.: C-27011. Applications will be evaluated pursuant to Sections 53C-1-302 and 72-5-203(1)(a)(i), Utah Code Annotated. If no application is received, or if an application to make the temporary easement or right of entry permanent is not approved, the temporary easement or right of entry will be extinguished.

Published in the ETV Newspaper September 14, September 21 and September 28, 2022.