PUBLIC NOTICE

The Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration has received an application to remove ordinary sand and gravel from the following described land:

EMERY COUNTY

Township 23 South, Range 13 East SLB&M,

Section 36: S2NE4, N2N2SE4

Containing 120.0 acres, more or less

The Administration will accept competing applications to remove the sand and gravel, and also competing applications to lease, purchase, or exchange this property, a portion thereof, or a parcel including any of the above described acreage.

The Administration will accept competing applications during the following period of time:

From 8:00 A.M.

September 26, 2022

Until 5:00 P.M.

October 25, 2022

TRUST LANDS ADMINISTRATION

675 East 500 South, Suite 500 Salt Lake City, Utah 84102 801-538-5100

In the absence of competing applications for lease, purchase, or exchange, the Administration will evaluate the applications for the removal of ordinary sand and gravel and award the permit for such removal. The Trust Lands Administration reserves the right to reject any application or subsequent bids. For additional information, please contact Mr. Andy Bedingfield at (801) 538-5100.

Published in the ETV Newspaper September 28 and October 5, 2022.