PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given as required by the Utah Coal Mining Rules, R645-300-121 that Sunnyside Cogeneration Associates, P.O. Box 159, Sunnyside, Utah 84539, has filed an application for a five-year renewal of coal mining Permit No. C/007/035. Approval of this application will allow Sunnyside Cogeneration Associates to continue to operate the Sunnyside Refuse and Slurry Coal Mine under the provisions of the Utah Coal Mining and Reclamation Act and the Utah R645 Coal Mining Rules.

The permit area is comprised of approximately 251.21 acres located in Carbon County Utah. The property is located within lands shown on USGS 7.5 minute “Sunnyside” Quadrangle map generally described as:

S ½ and SE ¼ of NE ¼ Section 6, T 15 S, R 14 E, SLB&M

N ½ Section 7, T 15 S, R 14 E, SLB&M

Copies of the permit will be available for inspection at the:

Utah Division of Oil Gas and Mining

1594 West North Temple, Suite 1210

Salt Lake City, Utah 84116

Carbon County Courthouse

751 East 100 North

Price, Utah 84501

Written comments, objections or requests for an informal conference regarding this application must be submitted with 30 days of the last publication date of this notice, to the Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining, Attention Coal Regulatory Program, 1594 West North Temple, Suite 1210, Salt Lake City, Utah 84116

Published in the ETV Newspaper October 5, October 12, October 19 and October 26.