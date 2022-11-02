MenuMenu


PUBLIC NOTICE

The Board of Directors of Price River Water Users Association, with its principal place of business at 375 S. Carbon Ave. Rm. 137, Price, UT 84501, adopted an order on October 3, 2022 to sell Scofield reservoir stock of the shareholders listed below for failure to pay assessment(s) which are now delinquent.

ANDERSON, JERRY B. & SHIRLEY A. 1.00 #9487  

BACA, SHERRYL, (c/o Shirley Jones) 0.75 #10384  

BJELOSEVIC, MIRALEM 1.00 #9938  

BOWER, KEVIN 1.00 #9798  

BROCK, ROBERT D. & PHYLLIS 1.00 #8797  

CLENDENNEN, BARBARA c/o Sean Robison 2.40 #10104  

DAVIS, WAYLON DALTON 1.41 #10637  

FARLEY, ROY M. FAMILY TRUST 10.00 #5092  

FISHER, CURTIS & MARIE TRUST 1.00 #8069  

GARFF, RONALD & RACHEL c/o G.D. Garff 0.59 #7603  

GORISHEK, WILLIAM T. 8.00 #8285  

GREEN,  DENNIS (c/o Hal Hansen) 1.00 #6329  

GRIFFIN, WENDELL & KARON 0.50  

GUMBRECHT, ORLAN & DARLENE R.,(c/o Elise) 0.75 #401  

HANSEN,  MARVIN & REBA 8.73 #3732  

HANSEN, MILTON 1.00 #10062  

HIGLEY,  GERALD E. & RUTH JOYCE c/o Heidi Corbell 1.00 #5297  

JOHANSEN, SHALEE 5.39 #10253 #10627 #10774  JONES, JOSH & NICHOLE 0.41 #10636  

KEELE, GRACE c/o Randy Keele 1.00 #5692  

LARSEN,  CLYDE S.  &  BILL H. 17.00 #4582  

LARSEN,  SHEILA etal 20.00 #2684 #2686  

LAYNE,  RICKIE  & LARUE c/o Teri Layne 33.73 #5307 #5505 #5507 #5510  

MARTINEZ, CHRISTOPHER 1.00 #10429  

MARTINEZ, KATHY JO 0.50 #10504  

ROBERTS, MARLON R. c/o William Roberts 12.00 #8456  

RUELAS, JOSE OR KAIJSA 1.00 #10554  

SACCOMANO, KEVIN & MERANDA 0.15 #8750  

STOUT, JOSEPH & MCKENZIE 3.00 #10591  

TURNER, RAYMOND VICTOR 1.65 #8885  

WILSTEAD, RUSSELL L. & DENISE 1.25 #8654  

ZAMANTAKIS, STEVE G. & HEIDI 0.25 #8553  

In accordance with Utah Code, these shares will be sold at public auction at 375 S. Carbon Ave. Price, UT 84501 December 2, 2022 at 3:00 PM to pay the delinquent assessments, late charges, and all costs associated with collection and expenses, if the same are not paid to the Company before the date of sale. If shares are purchased at the auction by the corporation, or a director or officer of the corporation for the benefit of the officer or director, the shares may be redeemed by the shareholder for a period of 30 days after the day on which the shares are sold. To be able to bid on shares, the bidder must be a PRWUA shareholder in good standing with the Association or be able to provide certified funds by 5:00 PM on December 2, 2022.

Price River Water Users Assn.

By Sec. Sarah Bradley

Published in ETV Newspaper November 2 and November 9, 2022.

