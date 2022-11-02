PUBLIC NOTICE

The Board of Directors of Price River Water Users Association, with its principal place of business at 375 S. Carbon Ave. Rm. 137, Price, UT 84501, adopted an order on October 3, 2022 to sell Scofield reservoir stock of the shareholders listed below for failure to pay assessment(s) which are now delinquent.

ANDERSON, JERRY B. & SHIRLEY A. 1.00 #9487

BACA, SHERRYL, (c/o Shirley Jones) 0.75 #10384

BJELOSEVIC, MIRALEM 1.00 #9938

BOWER, KEVIN 1.00 #9798

BROCK, ROBERT D. & PHYLLIS 1.00 #8797

CLENDENNEN, BARBARA c/o Sean Robison 2.40 #10104

DAVIS, WAYLON DALTON 1.41 #10637

FARLEY, ROY M. FAMILY TRUST 10.00 #5092

FISHER, CURTIS & MARIE TRUST 1.00 #8069

GARFF, RONALD & RACHEL c/o G.D. Garff 0.59 #7603

GORISHEK, WILLIAM T. 8.00 #8285

GREEN, DENNIS (c/o Hal Hansen) 1.00 #6329

GRIFFIN, WENDELL & KARON 0.50

GUMBRECHT, ORLAN & DARLENE R.,(c/o Elise) 0.75 #401

HANSEN, MARVIN & REBA 8.73 #3732

HANSEN, MILTON 1.00 #10062

HIGLEY, GERALD E. & RUTH JOYCE c/o Heidi Corbell 1.00 #5297

JOHANSEN, SHALEE 5.39 #10253 #10627 #10774 JONES, JOSH & NICHOLE 0.41 #10636

KEELE, GRACE c/o Randy Keele 1.00 #5692

LARSEN, CLYDE S. & BILL H. 17.00 #4582

LARSEN, SHEILA etal 20.00 #2684 #2686

LAYNE, RICKIE & LARUE c/o Teri Layne 33.73 #5307 #5505 #5507 #5510

MARTINEZ, CHRISTOPHER 1.00 #10429

MARTINEZ, KATHY JO 0.50 #10504

ROBERTS, MARLON R. c/o William Roberts 12.00 #8456

RUELAS, JOSE OR KAIJSA 1.00 #10554

SACCOMANO, KEVIN & MERANDA 0.15 #8750

STOUT, JOSEPH & MCKENZIE 3.00 #10591

TURNER, RAYMOND VICTOR 1.65 #8885

WILSTEAD, RUSSELL L. & DENISE 1.25 #8654

ZAMANTAKIS, STEVE G. & HEIDI 0.25 #8553

In accordance with Utah Code, these shares will be sold at public auction at 375 S. Carbon Ave. Price, UT 84501 December 2, 2022 at 3:00 PM to pay the delinquent assessments, late charges, and all costs associated with collection and expenses, if the same are not paid to the Company before the date of sale. If shares are purchased at the auction by the corporation, or a director or officer of the corporation for the benefit of the officer or director, the shares may be redeemed by the shareholder for a period of 30 days after the day on which the shares are sold. To be able to bid on shares, the bidder must be a PRWUA shareholder in good standing with the Association or be able to provide certified funds by 5:00 PM on December 2, 2022.

Price River Water Users Assn.

By Sec. Sarah Bradley

Published in ETV Newspaper November 2 and November 9, 2022.