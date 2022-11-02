PUBLIC NOTICE

The Board of Directors of Price River Water Users Association, with its principal place of business at 375 S. Carbon Ave. Rm. 137, Price, UT 84501, adopted an order on October 3, 2022 to sell Scofield reservoir stock of the shareholders listed below for failure to pay assessment(s) which are now delinquent.
ANDERSON, JERRY B. & SHIRLEY A. 1.00 #9487
BACA, SHERRYL, (c/o Shirley Jones) 0.75 #10384
BJELOSEVIC, MIRALEM 1.00 #9938
BOWER, KEVIN 1.00 #9798
BROCK, ROBERT D. & PHYLLIS 1.00 #8797
CLENDENNEN, BARBARA c/o Sean Robison 2.40 #10104
DAVIS, WAYLON DALTON 1.41 #10637
FARLEY, ROY M. FAMILY TRUST 10.00 #5092
FISHER, CURTIS & MARIE TRUST 1.00 #8069
GARFF, RONALD & RACHEL c/o G.D. Garff 0.59 #7603
GORISHEK, WILLIAM T. 8.00 #8285
GREEN, DENNIS (c/o Hal Hansen) 1.00 #6329
GRIFFIN, WENDELL & KARON 0.50
GUMBRECHT, ORLAN & DARLENE R.,(c/o Elise) 0.75 #401
HANSEN, MARVIN & REBA 8.73 #3732
HANSEN, MILTON 1.00 #10062
HIGLEY, GERALD E. & RUTH JOYCE c/o Heidi Corbell 1.00 #5297
JOHANSEN, SHALEE 5.39 #10253 #10627 #10774 JONES, JOSH & NICHOLE 0.41 #10636
KEELE, GRACE c/o Randy Keele 1.00 #5692
LARSEN, CLYDE S. & BILL H. 17.00 #4582
LARSEN, SHEILA etal 20.00 #2684 #2686
LAYNE, RICKIE & LARUE c/o Teri Layne 33.73 #5307 #5505 #5507 #5510
MARTINEZ, CHRISTOPHER 1.00 #10429
MARTINEZ, KATHY JO 0.50 #10504
ROBERTS, MARLON R. c/o William Roberts 12.00 #8456
RUELAS, JOSE OR KAIJSA 1.00 #10554
SACCOMANO, KEVIN & MERANDA 0.15 #8750
STOUT, JOSEPH & MCKENZIE 3.00 #10591
TURNER, RAYMOND VICTOR 1.65 #8885
WILSTEAD, RUSSELL L. & DENISE 1.25 #8654
ZAMANTAKIS, STEVE G. & HEIDI 0.25 #8553
In accordance with Utah Code, these shares will be sold at public auction at 375 S. Carbon Ave. Price, UT 84501 December 2, 2022 at 3:00 PM to pay the delinquent assessments, late charges, and all costs associated with collection and expenses, if the same are not paid to the Company before the date of sale. If shares are purchased at the auction by the corporation, or a director or officer of the corporation for the benefit of the officer or director, the shares may be redeemed by the shareholder for a period of 30 days after the day on which the shares are sold. To be able to bid on shares, the bidder must be a PRWUA shareholder in good standing with the Association or be able to provide certified funds by 5:00 PM on December 2, 2022.
Price River Water Users Assn.
By Sec. Sarah Bradley
Published in ETV Newspaper November 2 and November 9, 2022.