Notice is hereby given that the Green River City Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM or as soon thereafter as possible at Green River City Hall located at 460 East Main Street, Green River, Utah to hear comments on the proposed changes to zoning map. All interested parties are invited to attend.

Conae Black CMC

Published in the ETV Newspaper November 30, 2022.