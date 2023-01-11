PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the North Emery Water Users Special Service District Board has three (3) vacancies. Applicants must be a registered voter in Emery County and reside within the northern boundaries of Emery County, i.e Lawrence, Huntington, Cleveland, and Elmo. If you are interested and meet the qualifications for serving on the NEWU Special Service District Board, you can obtain a volunteer form online at emerycounty.com. Completed volunteer forms must be submitted by end of business on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

NORTH EMERY WATER USERS SPECIAL SERVICE DISTRICT

Number of vacancies: 3 positions. Term limits are 4 years. Meetings are held monthly.

This district was created to provide water within its boundaries through the construction, purchase, gift, condemnation, or any combination thereof of the equipment, facilities, or system necessary to provide said service.

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 11 and January 18, 2023.