PUBLIC NOTICE

Castle Dale City on behalf of Castle Ridge Behavioral Health invites bids for remodeling the old Castle Dale Swimming Pool into a gym and counseling offices. The building is located at 65 E 100 N in Castle Dale, UT 84513 The work includes filling in the old swimming pool with structural fill and capping it with 6’ of concrete, replacing seven windows and some exterior doors, and building four 11’ by 18’ counseling offices. This project is funded in whole or in part by a grant through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The contractor will be required to comply with all federal labor standards and attendant laws, including the payment of the most current Davis-Bacon wages and compliance with Section 3 to provide employment opportunities for lower income persons and small businesses. Local, minority and woman owned business owners are encouraged to bid. The lowest responsible bidder will be selected. Bidding documents and specifications, including Davis Bacon Wage Decision information, may be obtained from Castle Dale City on behalf of Castle Ridge Behavioral Health at 20 S 100 E Castle Dale, UT 84513, during regular business hours, or by emailing castledalerecorder@gmail.com beginning January 11, at 9:00 am. If award is not made within 90 days of Davis Bacon Wage Decision notice, the wages are subject to change. Sealed bids will be received at Castle Dale City on behalf of Castle Ridge Behavioral Health at 20 S 100 E Castle Dale, UT 84513 on or before February 3, 2023 at 5:00 pm. Bids will be publicly opened and read by Castle Ridge Behavioral Health and Castle Dale City on February 3, 2023 at 5:00 pm. Bidders are welcome to attend that opening. Bid bond must accompany each bid to be considered.

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 25, 2023.