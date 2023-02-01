PUBLIC NOTICE

The City of Green River will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as possible at the City Council Chambers, 460 East Main Street in Green River, Utah. The purpose of the Public Hearing is to hear public comment on the proposed Redevelopment Overlay Zone. For more information, please contact Green River City Offices at 435-564-3448. All interested parties are welcome to attend.

Julie Spadafora, Deputy Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 1, 2023.