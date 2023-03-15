PUBLIC NOTICE

The Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration hereby gives notice that the following property is being considered for disposal through sale in Emery County: SITLA Property within the NE¼SW¼, NW¼SE¼, SW¼SE¼, SE¼SE¼ (less .25 acres) of Section 5, NE¼NE¼ of Section 8, and the SW¼NW¼, NW¼NW¼ (less 1.17 acres) of Section 9, Township 21 South, Range 15 East, SLB&M, which contains 278.58 acres more or less. Any party asserting a claim to a temporary easement or right of entry in the subject property pursuant to 72-5-203, Utah Code Annotated who wishes to make such easement or right of entry permanent may file an appropriate application, as set forth in Utah Administrative Rule R850-80-250(2). Applications will be accepted during the following period: From 8:00 A.M. March 13, 2023 until 5:00 P.M. April 12, 2023 at TRUST LANDS ADMINISTRATION, 675 East 500 South, Suite 500, Salt Lake City, UT 84102, (801) 538-5100. Reference No.: C-27107. Applications will be evaluated pursuant to Sections 53C-1-302 and 72-5-203(1)(a)(i), Utah Code Annotated. If no application is received, or if an application to make the temporary easement or right of entry permanent is not approved, the temporary easement or right of way will be extinguished.

Published in the ETV Newspaper March 15, March 22 and March 29, 2023.