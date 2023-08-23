PUBLIC NOTICE

The Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration has received an application to remove ordinary sand and gravel from the following described land:

EMERY COUNTY

Township 21 South, Range 16 West SLB&M,

Section 14: W2NW4NE4, NE4NW4

Containing 60.0 acres, more or less

The Administration will accept competing applications to remove the sand and gravel, and also competing applications to lease, purchase, or exchange this property, a portion thereof, or a parcel including any of the above described acreage.

The Administration will accept competing applications during the following period of time:

From 8:00 A.M.

August 23, 2023

Until 5:00 P.M.

September 22, 2023

TRUST LANDS ADMINISTRATION

102 South 200 East, Suite 600

Salt Lake City, UT 84111

801-538-5100

In the absence of competing applications for lease, purchase, or exchange, the Administration will evaluate the applications for the removal of ordinary sand and gravel and award the permit for such removal. The Trust Lands Administration reserves the right to reject any application or subsequent bids. For additional information, please contact Mr. Andy Bedingfield at (801) 538-5100.

Published in the ETV Newspaper August 23 and August 30, 2023.