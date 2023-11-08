PUBLIC NOTICE

The City of Green River Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as possible at the City Council Chambers, 460 East Main Street in Green River, Utah. The purpose of the Public Hearing is to hear public comment on requested zoning changes:

1. Olive Anderson Subdivision from Agriculture-1 to Residential-2

2. The property, located at 125 S Long Street, was formerly used as the P.A.C.T center, from Commercial-1 to Residential-3.

3. Adding mineral processing and extraction to the industrial land use matrix.

For more information, please contact Green River City Offices at 435-564-3448. Ext 7. All interested parties are welcome to attend.

Published in the ETV Newspaper November 8, 2023.