PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that Price River Terminal, LLC, Permittee of the Wellington Preparation Plant (C/007/0012), is submitting applications for permit renewal to the State of Utah, Division of Oil, Gas & Mining under the provisions of State Rules R645-303-230. The permittee mailing and physical address is shown below.

PRICE RIVER TERMINAL, LLC

6000 Wash Plant Road

Wellington, UT 84542

The property description is shown below.

Township 15 South, Range 11 East, Salt Lake Base and Meridian: Section 8 E 1⁄2 SE 1⁄4 (portions south of Ridge Road), W 1⁄2 SE 1⁄4 (portions south of Ridge Road, excluding portion n. of railroad tracks), Section 9 S 1⁄2, portions of S 1⁄2 N 1⁄2, Section 10, W 1⁄2 SW 1⁄4, Section 15 W 1⁄2 NW 1⁄4, Section 16 (all) Section 17 E 1⁄2 SE 1⁄4, NE 1⁄4.

The application for Wellington Preparation Plant Mining & Reclamation Plan (MRP) can be reviewed online and at the following address. Written comments, objections, or requests for an informal conference may be submitted to the Division of Oil, Gas and Mining at the address below. Said comments must be submitted within 30 days from the date of the last publication of this notice.

STATE OF UTAH

Division of Oil, Gas & Mining

1594 West No. Temple, Suite 1210

Salt Lake City, UT 84114-5801

The application notice for permit renewal will also be posted at the Carbon County courthouse at following address:

CARBON COUNTY

751 E 100 N Suite 1300

Price, UT 84501

