PUBLIC NOTICE

Huntington City is requesting proposals from qualified certified public accounting firms to provide financial audit services for fiscal year ending June 30, 2025. At the end of the initial term of the agreement, the City, at its own discretion, may extend the contract up to nine additional one-year terms. The full RFP is posted on the Huntington City website at www.huntingtonut.com or can be picked up at Huntington City Hall, during regular business hours.

7 copies of your proposal must be submitted to Jenene Hansen, City Recorder, 20 South Main Street, Huntington, Utah, no later than 3:00 PM on October 14, 2024. Selection of the CPA firm will be made at the City Council meeting October 16, 2024. No proposal will be considered that is not received at or prior to the above time and date.

Published in the ETV Newspaper September 11 and September 18, 2024.