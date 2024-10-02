Carbon County Clerk/Auditor’s

Office Ballot Processing Times

Public Notice is hereby given that ballots will be processed (i.e. signature verification; opening envelopes; scanning ballots; adjudicating ballots; replicating damaged or defective ballots; and/or tabulating votes) from October 15 through November 5, 2024, Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. excluding holidays, at the Carbon County Clerk/Auditor’s Office.

S/SETH MARSING

Seth Marsing

Carbon County Clerk-Auditor

Published in the ETV Newspaper October 2, 2024.