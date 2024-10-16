PUBLIC NOTICE

Southeastern Regional Development Agency’s How To Apply Workshops will be held Wednesday, October 23, 9-11 AM at Castle Dale City Hall (90 E Main St, Castle Dale, Utah). No RSVP is required.

Special service districts, housing authorities, and non-profits are eligible to apply for funding but must be sponsored by a city or a county. A representative of the applicant and sponsor MUST attend this workshop. Those who did not attend one of the How To Apply Workshops will be ineligible to apply for CDBG funding.

This program serves Carbon, Emery, Grand, and San Juan Counties.

During this workshop, we will review the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, including project eligibility and application policies and requirements.

Questions? Email Korrin Olson and kolson@seualg.utah.gov.

Published in the ETV Newspaper October 16, 2024.