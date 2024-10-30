PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that two vacancies have occurred on the Wellington City Council. A vacancy in a council office is filled by the appointment of the city council. One seat expires on December 31, 2026. The other seat expires on December 31, 2028. The vacancies will be filled during the special meeting scheduled for Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. in Wellington City Hall located at 150 East Main, Wellington, Utah.

Anyone interested in applying for the position of councilmember must complete and submit the application for appointment as councilmember to the city recorder during regular business hours beginning on October 10, 2024, at 9:00 AM and ending on November 5, 2024, at 4:00PM. The person appointed to fill the vacancy must meet the qualifications for office and be a registered voter residing within the municipality.

Rebecca Evans

City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper October 30, 2024.