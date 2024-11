Notice is hereby given that the Green River Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on November 19, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as possible at 460 East Main Street, Green River, Utah, to hear comments on the proposed changes to: Title 10 Vacation vehicles and Mobile Homes Prohibited; Exceptions and Title 11 Subdivision Regulations. All interested parties are invited to attend.

Published in the ETV Newspaper November 6, 2024.