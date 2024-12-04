PUBLIC NOTICE

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) proposes a land acquisition involving 0.83 acres of privately owned land in Carbon County, adjacent to the existing Utah Department of Natural Resources complex located in Price, Utah. The parcel will be used by DWR for the storage of equipment, trailers and vehicles. If you would like to comment on this proposed land acquisition, please send your written correspondence to: Jolene Rose (jolenerose@utah.gov), Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, 1594 West North Temple, Suite 2110, Salt Lake City, Utah 84116.

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 4 and December 11, 2024.