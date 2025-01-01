PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE is hereby given that the regular monthly meeting of the Administrative Control Board of Castle Valley Special Service District will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the Castle Valley Special Service District Board Room, located at 20 South 100 East, Castle Dale, Utah on the dates listed below for the calendar year 2025.
January 16, 2025
February 20, 2025
March 20, 2025
April 17, 2025
May 15, 2025
June 19, 2025
July 17, 2025
August 21, 2025
September 18, 2025
October 16, 2025
November 20, 2025
December 18, 2025
Published in the ETV Newspaper January 1 and January 8, 2025.