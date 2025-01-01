PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE is hereby given that the regular monthly meeting of the Administrative Control Board of Castle Valley Special Service District will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the Castle Valley Special Service District Board Room, located at 20 South 100 East, Castle Dale, Utah on the dates listed below for the calendar year 2025.

January 16, 2025

February 20, 2025

March 20, 2025

April 17, 2025

May 15, 2025

June 19, 2025

July 17, 2025

August 21, 2025

September 18, 2025

October 16, 2025

November 20, 2025

December 18, 2025

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 1 and January 8, 2025.