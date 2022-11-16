PUBLIC NOTICE AND REQUEST FOR COMMENTS

The Forest Resources Conservation and Shortage Relief Act of 1990 (P.L. 101-382, 104 Stat. 1714-726; 16 U.S.C. Sec. 620, et seq.), as amended by the Forest Resources Conservation and Shortage Relief Act of 1997 (P.L. 105-83, Title VI, Nov. 14, 1997, 111 Stat. 1617), prohibits direct and indirect substitution of federal timber for timber exported from certain private lands. The Act further provides that the restrictions on substitution do not apply to a person who: (1) acquires unprocessed federal timber within an approved sourcing area; (2) within the previous twenty-four months, has not exported unprocessed timber originating from private lands within the approved sourcing area; and (3) during the period for which the sourcing area is in effect, does not export unprocessed timber originating from private lands within the approved sourcing area.

Bell Timber, Inc. has applied to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a Sourcing Area for its Longview and Bellingham, Washington facilities. A description and map of the proposed Sourcing Area are included in the application. Public comment is invited and will be considered in deciding whether to approve the application. The application is available for viewing at: www.fs.usda.gov/forestmanagement/products/contracts.shtml. Persons submitting a comment must certify at the end of the comment, but before the signature, to the following, “I certify that the information provided by me is true and accurate, to the best of my knowledge, and I understand that failure to provide true and accurate information could be violation of the False Statements Act (18 U.S.C. 1001).”

Comments must be received in writing no later than December 11, 2022, and must include the assigned docket number: 22-J-0052.

Send written comments to:

The Honorable Judge Channing Strother

Office of Administrative Law Judges

United States Department of Agriculture

1400 Independence Ave., S.W.

Stop 9202, Room 1049, South Building

Washington, D.C. 20250-9202

with a copy to:

Regional Forester

ATTN: Director, Natural Resources

1220 SW 3rd Avenue

Portland, Oregon 97204

The applicant and other parties who submit written comments will have 10 working days, from the date the comment period closes, to review the comments at the Regional Forester’s office during regular business hours or at: www.fs.usda.gov/forestmanagement/products/contracts.shtml, and may submit a recommendation to the Judge, including analysis of the facts and law as to why the Judge should approve or disapprove the application. Such recommendation, and any request for a hearing, if applicable, must be postmarked no later than the 10th working day of the comment review period.

Published in ETV Newspaper November 16, 2022.