PUBLIC NOTICE – APPLICATION FOR PERMIT RENEWAL UTAHAMERICAN ENERGY, INC. BOX 910 EAST CARBON, UTAH 84520 LILA CANYON MINE

Notice is hereby given that UtahAmerican Energy, Inc. Submitted an “Application for Permit Renewal” under 645-303-230 for Permit C/007/013 for the Lila Canyon Mine to the State of Utah, Department of Natural Resources Division of Oil, Gas and Mining. On October 16, 2020 a request for permit transfer was submitted to the Division of Oil, Gas and Mining to transfer the above mentioned mining permit from UtahAmerican Energy, Inc. to Emery County Coal Resources, Inc. As of the date of this publication the permit transfer has not yet been finalized by the Division of Oil, Gas and Mining.

The lands involving activities are located in Carbon and Emery counties. The site is located in Lila Canyon approximately 25 miles southeast of Price, Utah. The permit area is shown on the area map below.

A copy of the permit renewal application may be examined at the office of the Division of Oil, Gas and Mining, 1594 West North Temple, Suite 12310, Salt Lake city, Utah 84114-5801 and also at the Recorders Office located in the Carbon county courthouse in Price, Utah, or the Emery County courthouse in Castle Dale, Utah. Written comments, objections, or requests for an informal conference may be submitted to the Salt Lake City address. Said comments must be submitted no later than thirty (30) days from the date of the last publication of this notice. This notice is being published to comply with the surface Mining and Reclamation Act of 1977, and State and Federal regulations promulgated pursuant to said Act.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on January 13, January 20, January 27 and February 3, 2021.