PUBLIC NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR PERMIT TRANSFER

ANDALEX RESOURCES, INC.

TO

UTAH LAND RESOURCES, INC.

BOX 910

EAST CARBON, UTAH 84520

TOWER MINE

Notice is hereby given that Andalex Resources, Inc. submitted an “Application for Permit Transfer” under 645-301-100 for Permit C/007/019 for the Tower Mine to the State of Utah, Department of Natural Resources Division of Oil, Gas, and Mining as a newly formed company: Utah Land Resources Inc., Tower Mine.

The lands involving activities are located in Carbon County. The site is located in Dead Man Canyon, on Airport Road in Price Utah. The permit area is shown on the area map below.

A copy of the permit transfer application may be examined at the office of the Division of Oil, gas, and Mining: 1594 West North temple, Suite 1210, Salt Lake City, Utah 84114-5810 and also at the Recorder’s office located in the Carbon County Courthouse in Price, Utah.

Written comments, objections, or requests for an informal conference may be submitted to the Salt Lake City address. Said comments must be submitted no later than thirty (30) days from the date of the last publication of this notice. This notice is being published to comply with the surface mining and reclamation act of 1977, and State and Federal regulations promulgated pursuant to said Act.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on October 28, 2020.