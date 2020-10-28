PUBLIC NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR PERMIT TRANSFER

UTAHAMERICAN ENERGY, INC.

TO

EMERY COUNTY COAL RESOURCES, INC.

BOX 910

EAST CARBON, UTAH 84520

LILA CANYON MINE

Notice is hereby given that UtahAmerican Energy, Inc. Submitted an “Application for Permit Transfer” under 645-301-100 for Permit C/007/013 for the Lila Canyon Mine to the State of Utah, Department of Natural Resources Division of Oil, Gas and Mining as a newly formed company: Emery County Coal Resources, Inc., Lila Canyon Mine.

The lands involving activities are located in Emery County. The site is located in Lila Canyon approximately 25 miles southeast of Price, Utah. The permit area is shown on the area map below.

A copy of the permit transfer application may be examined at the office of the Division of Oil, Gas and Mining, 1594 West North Temple, Suite 1210, Salt Lake city, Utah 84114-5801 and also at the Recorders Office located in the Huntington City Hall in Huntington, Utah. Written comments, objections, or requests for an informal conference may be submitted to the Salt Lake City address. Said comments must be submitted no later than thirty (30) days from the date of the last publication of this notice. This notice is being published to comply with the surface Mining and Reclamation Act of 1977, and State and Federal regulations promulgated pursuant to said Act.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on October 28, 2020.