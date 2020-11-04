PUBLIC NOTICE – BOARD VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENTS

The Board of County Commissioners appoints members to a number of boards and committees which advise and assist governing County programs. Serving on an appointed board or committee is a great way to participate in decisions that affect you and to learn more about how local government works.

Volunteer boards and committees play a variety of important roles and are designed to encourage citizen participation in government, provide representation of different interests and viewpoints, and to take advantage of specialized skills, expertise and experience among persons generally employed in areas other than government.

These various boards also advise the County Commissioners on service priorities, how to distribute available resources, and how to improve collaboration with the communities within the County.

Carbon County is currently seeking applications to fill vacancies on the following boards and committees for terms beginning January 1, 2021:

CARBON COUNTY RECREATION/TRANSPORTATION SPECIAL SERVICE DISTRICT

Number of Vacancies: Five (5)

Term: 4 year

Terms: Four (4) 4 year terms and one (1) – 2 year term to finish a term for someone leaving

This board meets every month and its main responsibilities are to create policies for financial management and approve budgets, hire an auditor to audit financial records, write the agency’s long-range plan, approve departmental budgets, set broad personnel policies, and monitor routine monthly expenditures. Applicant’s primary residence must be in the approved unincorporated areas within Carbon County Utah

CARBON COUNTY TOURISM TAX ADVISORY BOARD

Number of Vacancies: One (1)

Term: Two (2) year term

This Board meets twice per year, or more often if necessary. The focus is on the promotion of tourism and the development of tourism related facilities within Carbon County. Board members are responsible for making recommendations to the Carbon County Commissioners for the expenditure of the restaurant sales tax and transient room tax collected in Carbon County. The Board must be composed of members living within Carbon County, and a majority of the members must be current employees of entities operating restaurants or hotel/lodging businesses within Carbon County. The balance of the board members must be employees of recreational facilities, convention facilities, museums, cultural attractions, or other tourism-related industries located within Carbon County.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF CARBON COUNTY

Number of Vacancies: One (1)

Position: Regular

Terms: one (1) 4 year term and one (1) – 2 year term to finish a term for someone leaving.

This board meets every month to create policies for the Carbon County Housing Authority’s financial management, write the agency’s long-range plan, establish departmental budgets and general personnel policies, assist with compliance with legal and financial standards, and monitor routine monthly expenditures.

CARBON COUNTY CAREER SERVICE COUNCIL

Number of Vacancies: Two (2)

Terms:Regular: Three (3) year term

This five-member bipartisan board, mandated by state law, consists of three regular members and two alternate members. Meetings are held on an as-needed basis to hear appeals not resolved at lower levels in cases of Carbon County career service employees who have been suspended, transferred, demoted, or dismissed as well as in cases of other grievances not resolved by the grievance process at the county and/or departmental level.

CARBON COUNTY WATER CONSERVANCY BOARD

Number of Vacancies: One (1)

Term: Regular Four (4) year term

Positions: Division 5

All that portion of the proposed district, situate in Township 15 South, Ranges 7 to 17 East inclusive, of the Salt Lake Base and Meridian, within the legal boundaries of Carbon County, State of Utah, to be known as Division 5.

This board is responsible for the operation, maintenance and safety of Scofield Dam.

CARBON COUNTY WEED BOARD

Number of Vacancies: Five (5)

Position: Regular

Terms: Four year terms

The Utah Noxious Weed Act provides that each county have a weed control board that is responsible for the control of noxious weeds, consisting of not less than three nor more than five members of whom shall be farmers or ranchers whose primary income is derived from the production of agriculture.

SCOFIELD RESERVOIR SPECIAL SERVICE DISTRICT

Number of Vacancies: Three (3)

Terms: Three (4) year term

This six member board meets quarterly and is responsible for the operation of the sewer systems in the subdivisions/campsites surrounding the reservoir. The applicant’s must be a cabin owner in the Forrester, Scofield West or Clear Creek subdivisions.

If you are interested in serving Carbon County and would like to be considered for appointment to fill one of the vacancies, please complete and submit the application form that is available on Carbon County website at https://www.carbon.utah.gov/Administration/Boards or from the Commission Secretary by emailing geni.hawk@carbon.utah.gov . If you have any questions or would like more information concerning these positions, please feel free to contact the Commission office at 435-636-3226.

Applications are due November 30, 2020. Appointments will take place at the December 2, 2020 regularly scheduled commission meeting.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on November 4, November 11, November 18 and November 25 2020.