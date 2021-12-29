PUBLIC NOTICE – CASTLE VALLEY SPECIAL SERVICE DISTRICT

NOTICE is hereby given that the regular monthly meeting of the Administrative Control Board of Castle Valley Special Service District will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the Castle Valley Special Service District Board Room, located at 20 South 100 East, Castle Dale, Utah on the dates listed below for the calendar year 2022.
January 20, 2022
February 17, 2022
March 17, 2022
April 21, 2022
May 19, 2022
June 16, 2022
July 21, 2022
August 18, 2022
September 15, 2022
October 20, 2022
November 17, 2022
December 15, 2022
Jacob Sharp, District Manager
Published in the ETV Newspaper December 29, 2021 and January 5, 2022.