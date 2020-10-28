PUBLIC NOTICE FOR APPLICATION OF PERMIT TRANSFER

GENWAL RESOURCES, INC. TO UTAH LAND RESOURCES, INC.

PRINCESS MINE

MILEPOST 33 HWY 31

PO BOX 910

EAST CARBON, UT 84520

Notice is hereby given that Genwal Resources, Inc., has filed for an application for permit transfer under R645-301-100 for permit number (C/015/032) for its Princess/Crandall Canyon Mines with the Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining as a newly formed company: Utah Land Resources, Inc., Princess Mine. The lands involving activities are located in Emery County. The site is located in Huntington Canyon, in Huntington Utah. The permit area is shown on the area map below.

A copy of this revision to the final reclamation plan is available for examination at the Division of Oil, Gas and Mining at 1594 W North Temple, Suite 1210, Salt Lake City, Utah, and also at the City Hall building in Huntington, Utah. Written comments, objections, or requests for an informal conference should be addressed to the Salt Lake City address no later than thirty (30) days from the date of the last publication of this notice. This notice is being published to comply with the Surface Mining and Reclamation Act of 1977, and State and Federal regulations promulgated pursuant to said Act.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on October 28, 2020.