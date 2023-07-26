PUBLIC NOTICE – NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND ELECTION TO SELL

Lori Thayn, trustee, of a contract with Charles and Brenda Brackenbury on property located in East Carbon City, 336 Denver, Lot 10, Block 3, Plat E Dragerton, SUB 0.12, are 12 months in default.

Under provisions of the contract all delinquent payments, together with unpaid taxes, insurance and other obligations are due. The unpaid principal balance is accelerated and now

due, together with accruing interest, late charges, costs of trustees’ and attorney fees.

Accordingly, the trustee, Lori Thayn, has elected to sell the property. beginning August 24, 2023. If interested in purchasing this property, please contact Lori Thayn at 166 County Road, Salem Missouri 65560. Recorded at Carbon County Recorder July 14, 2023.

Published in the ETV Newspaper July 26, August 2 and August 9, 2023.