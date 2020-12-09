PUBLIC NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

The following described property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder payable in cash at the time of the sale to be held at Castle View Storage, 545 North 120 West, Castle Dale, Utah Saturday December 19 at 12:00 p.m. for the purpose of payment of 8 months storage and related fees by David James of Orangeville UT, 7 months storage and related fees by Sarah Sorensen of Castle Dale, UT, 12 months storage and related fees by Amanda Atwood of Orangeville, UT, 18 months storage and related fees by Lacy Ward of Castle Dale, UT, 5 months storage and related fees by Judi Dexter of Stansburry Park UT, 8 months storage and related fees by Deborah Glaze of Castle Dale, UT, 18 months storage and related fees by Sandy Mounteer of Orangeville UT, 18 months storage and related fees by Terri King of Huntington, UT, 18 months storage and related fees by Travis Robinson of Castle Dale UT, months storage and related fees by Ron Pyle of Castle Dale UT, 5 months storage and related fees by Brendan Brown on Orangeville UT, 18 months storage and related fees by Dori Fiechico of Castle Dale UT. Misc. Items

-s- Shellee Allred

Published in the ETV Newspaper on December 9 and December 16, 2020.