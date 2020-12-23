PUBLIC NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Emery Emergency Medical Special Service District will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 5:00P.M. to take public comment on the proposed 2021 Budget as well as to receive public comment on the discussion of the 2020 budget and mineral lease monies allocated to EEMSSD during 2020. This public hearing will be held during a regularly scheduled EEMSSD Board Meeting, in the Swell Conference Room, located at 75 E Main Street, Castle Dale, UT 84513.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on December 23 and December 30, 2020.