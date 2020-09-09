PUBLIC NOTICE – PRICE CITY – UNCLAIMED PROPERTY

The following have unclaimed property with Price City:
Wesley C Marshall
Lacey C Ervin
Dallas W Leo
Janice L Cook
Elizabeth M Carrasco
Southeast Contractors
Armandine Matono-Mbungu
Randy & Jerri Timothy
Jayden Horrocks
Roger J Ramirez
Anthony Regis
Jesse E Farnsworth
Clint B Ellner Jr
George W Deeter III
Amanda Goodall
Brad Forsythe
Tatyan Henderson
Brody G Van Buren
Rose A Deitlaf
Jeffrey B Stout Duvall
Patrick T Clifford
Kathleen M Navarro
David M Hays
Luis A Artica
William T Rowley J
orge A Valenzuela
Christopher J Bright
Cody L Alford
Contact Price City Treasurer’s office for more information 185 East Main, Room 103, Price, UT, or call 435-636-3161 sharim@priceutah.net
Published in the ETV Newspaper on September 9 and 16, 2020.