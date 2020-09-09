PUBLIC NOTICE – PRICE CITY – UNCLAIMED PROPERTY

The following have unclaimed property with Price City:

Wesley C Marshall

Lacey C Ervin

Dallas W Leo

Janice L Cook

Elizabeth M Carrasco

Southeast Contractors

Armandine Matono-Mbungu

Randy & Jerri Timothy

Jayden Horrocks

Roger J Ramirez

Anthony Regis

Jesse E Farnsworth

Clint B Ellner Jr

George W Deeter III

Amanda Goodall

Brad Forsythe

Tatyan Henderson

Brody G Van Buren

Rose A Deitlaf

Jeffrey B Stout Duvall

Patrick T Clifford

Kathleen M Navarro

David M Hays

Luis A Artica

William T Rowley J

orge A Valenzuela

Christopher J Bright

Cody L Alford

Contact Price City Treasurer’s office for more information 185 East Main, Room 103, Price, UT, or call 435-636-3161 sharim@priceutah.net

Published in the ETV Newspaper on September 9 and 16, 2020.