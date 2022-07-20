PUBLIC NOTICE – PRICE RIVER WATER USERS ASSOCIATION

Price River Water Users Association has received a Request for Replacement Certificate from Blackhawk Coal Company, who asserts that Share Certificate No. 8125 for 900 shares in the Company has been lost, destroyed, or stolen, and that he is the rightful owner of said certificate. An interested person may file a written notice of objection with the Association explaining why a replacement certificate should not be issued. Unless the Company receives a written notice of objection within sixty (60) days of this notice, a replacement certificate will be issued as requested and the original share certificate will be permanently canceled on the records of the Company.

By Sarah Bradley, Secy

Price River Water Users Association

Published in the ETV Newspaper July 20, July 27 and August 3, 2022.