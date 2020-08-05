PUBLIC NOTICE – REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Huntington City is requesting proposals from sanitation companies for sanitation services. Interested parties shall furnish at their own cost and expense, all of the equipment, labor and materials that may be necessary to carry out these sanitation services on a weekly basis as well as provide services at Huntington City’s year round collection site.

These additional services shall be included at no addition charge:

1. Provide Christmas tree removal during the first part of January.

2. Provide roll-off bin service for the spring and fall clean-up for a minimum of one month during each clean-up period.

3. Provide garbage services at the city cemetery, rodeo grounds and maintenance building.

4. Provide garbage services for the Huntington Heritage Days Celebration.

Award shall be made to the party whose proposal is determined to be the most advantageous to the City, taking into consideration price and the evaluation factors set forth in the request for proposals. Interested parties shall submit their sealed proposals no later than Tuesday, August 18, 2020 before 3:00 p.m. to Huntington City Hall, 20 South Main, Huntington, Utah. Review of the proposals will be held within a timely manner and the award of the proposal will be no later than Wednesday, August 19, 2020 during our regular scheduled City Council meeting.

City reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on August 5 and August 12, 2020.