PUBLIC NOTICE SCHEDULE OF THE EMERY COUNTY  RECREATION SPECIAL SERVICE DISTRICT REGULAR MEETINGS TO BE HELD AT THE EMERY COUNTY RECREATION BUILDING, CASTLE DALE, UTAH

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Emery County Recreation Special Service District will meet in its official meetings on the following dates during the year 2021. All meetings will be held in the Emery County Recreation Center, 75 South 400 East, Castle Dale, Utah, except the August meeting which will be held in the Green River, Utah.

January 11, 2021 6:00 p.m.

February 8, 2021 6:00 p.m.

March 8, 2021 6:00 p.m.

April 12, 2021 6:00 p.m.

May 10, 2021 6:00 p.m.

June 14, 2021 6:00 p.m.

July 12, 2021 6:00 p.m.

August 9, 2021 7:00 p.m. Green River

September 13, 2021 6:00 p.m.

October 11, 2021 6:00 p.m.

November 8, 2021 6:00 p.m.

December 13, 2021 6:00 p.m.

Joel Dorsch

Chairman

Published in the ETV Newspaper on December 23, 2020.