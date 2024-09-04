PUBLIC NOTICE TO ACCEPT BIDS

The Emery Water Conservancy District will be accepting sealed bids to sell a used, as is, 2008 Chevrolet 2500, ¾ ton, standard transmission, 4X4, with 152,643 miles. Sealed bids should be marked “2008 Chevy” and will be accepted in office or by mail until 1:00 pm, on Friday, August 23, 2024. Bids will be opened at EWCD Board Meeting on August, 26, 2024.

The truck can be viewed at EWCD between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm, M-F. Emery Water Conservancy District reserves the right to accept or refuse any and all bids.

Emery Water Conservancy District

20 S. 100 E.

PO Box 998

Castle Dale, UT 84513

(435) 381-2311

Published in the ETV Newspaper September 4 and September 11, 2024.