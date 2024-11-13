PUBLIC NOTICE | TRUST LANDS ADMINISTRATION

The Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration has received an application to remove ordinary sand and gravel from the following described land:

CARBON COUNTY

Township 15 South, Range 10 East SLB&M,

Section 9: NE4NE4

Section 10: NW4NW4NW4

Containing 50.0 acres, more or less

​The Administration will accept competing applications to remove the sand and gravel, and also competing applications to lease, purchase, or exchange this property, a portion thereof, or a parcel including any of the above-described acreage.

​The Administration will accept competing applications during the following period of time:

From 8:00 A.M.

November 13, 2024

Until 5:00 P.M.

December 11, 2024

TRUST LANDS ADMINISTRATION

102 South 200 East, Suite 600

Salt Lake City, Utah 84111

801-538-5100

​In the absence of competing applications for lease, purchase, or exchange, the Administration will evaluate the applications for the removal of ordinary sand and gravel and award the permit for such removal. The Trust Lands Administration reserves the right to reject any application or subsequent bids. For additional information, please contact Mr. Andy Bedingfield at (801) 538-5100.

Published in the ETV Newspaper November 13 and November 20, 2024.