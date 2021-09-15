PUBLIC NOTICE – WELLINGTON CITY MIDTERM VACANCY

Wellington City is looking to fill a midterm vacancy for a Council Member position. This term would be October 13, 2021, to January 12, 2022. Qualifications for candidates are as followed: Must be a United States Citizen, a registered voter of the municipality and a resident of the municipality for twelve consecutive months immediately following the date of appointment. Candidates will be considered on October 13, 2021, City Council Meeting at 6:00 PM at Council Chambers 150 West Main Street. Candidates may register with the City Recorder by October 4, 2021, at 5:00 PM.

Gracie Procarione

Wellington City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper September 15, September 22 and September 29, 2021.