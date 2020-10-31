Public Scoping Meeting for the Upper Price River Watershed Plan-EIS Hosted

The public scoping meeting for the Upper Price River Watershed Plan-EIS took place virtually on Thursday evening. This meeting served to invite the public to the process and receive comments and questions.

Mendy Magistro with the Public Involvement Team began the evening by welcoming all and thanking them for taking their time to join online and learn about the study. She stated that the meeting would begin with a presentation and then transfer to a question and answer session.

There were representatives from the study team that moderated the Q&A session as well as led the presentation. Furthermore, Miles Nelson with Price City Public Works was in attendance, along with representatives of the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), Price City Mayor Mike Kourianos, representatives from the Public Involvement and Environmental Team and other Price City faces.

Mayor Mike Kourianos then took time to welcome everyone to the scoping meeting and said that it was with honor to be there representing the council, himself and the citizens of the community in the process.

The mayor continued by stating that he is appreciative of the NRCS in helping with the process and ensuring that the community is coming together, listening and working to voice their concerns. He said that they are attempting to be transparent and everyone’s voice is important in the process.

The time was then turned to Stan Jorgensen, who stated that he was happy and excited to be present. He wished to go through a number of slides to give basic background information and stated the NRCS is the lead federal agency for the study. Jorgensen said the NRCS provides technical and financial assistance to various types of project sponsors and assists with the planning and implementation of authorized projects.

Some examples of approved projects are flood prevention, damage reduction, rural water supplies, erosion and sediment control. Others are wildlife enhancement and increasing recreation opportunities.

He stated that this particular project is also known as the PL-566 program. The main goal is to increase and maintain safe and reliable water supplies for the community, encourage water conservation and improve the water delivery efficiency. Jorgensen then showed and explained the study area.

He said that a purpose and needs statement will identify the problem trying to be solved and the goals to be addressed. Jorgensen then spoke on the environmental resources, such as noise and cultural resources. There is a need to identify what resources are present in the study area. Then, potential improvements such as line or pipe canals, water usage education and more were shown.

Finally, topics such as the schedule were discussed and it was stated that the NEPA process is planned to span into 2022. Following this, the question and answer portion was open. Questions posed were ones such as if the study would look at other locations and how many sites would be reviewed.

Those that missed the meeting but would still like to view it may do so by clicking here.