Pump and Jump Park Now Open

Price City’s Pump and Jump Park debuted to the community on Tuesday as the project came to fruition after years of effort. The project was made possible through a joint effort as volunteers donated time, effort and funding to create a park for all ages to enjoy. The culmination of these efforts was celebrated with a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday afternoon.

The undertaking was spearheaded by Price City Councilwoman Terry Willis. After recognizing the disrepair the former BMX park was in, she saw the need for an improved biking option for the local community. She personally wrote a grant to secure funding for the project, getting the wheels turning and getting the community excited about the potential.

The grant from the Utah Office of Outdoor Recreation was a matching grant, meaning that Price City had to supply some funds to secure it. However, a large portion of the match was able to be made with in-kind donations, such as labor and donations.

Many individuals and entities came together to create the park. USU Eastern was instrumental in moving dirt with its heavy machinery. Mark Jespersen, owner of Altitude Cycle and Carbon mountain bike team instructor, provided consultation and feedback on the layout of the park. Meanwhile, the Carbon mountain bike team volunteered hours of labor to the project.

Just Served missionaries also volunteered their time, laying wood chips. Scott Olsen delivered dirt on a continuous basis while Price City employees joined in to lend a hand. The city council provided support, encouraging those who volunteered and approving funding for the park.

The pump and jump park is located adjacent to the Dino Mine in Price City. Those of all ages are welcome to use the park, which is now open and ready to ride.